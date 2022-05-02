Brokers Issue Forecasts for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.47 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

