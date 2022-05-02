Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

