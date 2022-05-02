Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.