Brokers Issue Forecasts for SLM Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of SLM opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SLM by 7,237.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SLM by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in SLM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 141,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.