Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stryker Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $241.26 on Monday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 211.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

