Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $22.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.45. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.03 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share.

TMO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

NYSE TMO opened at $552.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 18,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

