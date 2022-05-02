Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trisura Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.38.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$30.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.93. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

