Brokers Offer Predictions for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the technology company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.29 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

