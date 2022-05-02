Brokers Offer Predictions for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

DRVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 201,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

