Brokers Offer Predictions for Simmons First National Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.34.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,796,000 after acquiring an additional 607,530 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 85,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.