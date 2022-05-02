Brokers Offer Predictions for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

TENB opened at $55.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

