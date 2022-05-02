Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $233.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 21.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.