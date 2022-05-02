Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.