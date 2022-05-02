Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.