Brokers Set Expectations for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETTX. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

ETTX opened at $1.88 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

