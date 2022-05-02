Brokers Set Expectations for F5, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F5 in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $167.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05. F5 has a 52-week low of $166.81 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $52,019.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,514. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F5 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in F5 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,023,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

