Brokers Set Expectations for FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE FCN opened at $157.71 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FTI Consulting by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

