Brokers Set Expectations for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.