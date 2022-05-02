Brokers Set Expectations for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

NAT opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $495.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

