Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YRI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$640.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.58.

TSE:YRI opened at C$7.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.89. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$62,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,130 shares in the company, valued at C$3,592,903.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,143.12. Insiders sold a total of 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 in the last three months.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 60.86%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

