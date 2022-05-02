Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

