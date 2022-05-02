Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after acquiring an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.