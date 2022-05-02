Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) versus Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Financial Survey

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 7.89% 9.81% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.07 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China $199.59 billion 0.56 $15.75 billion $1.77 6.95

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. The company's Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

