Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,355 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

