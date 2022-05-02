BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in April

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

