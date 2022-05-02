BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in April

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
