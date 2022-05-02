Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in April

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)
