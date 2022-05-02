Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

