Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

BC stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

