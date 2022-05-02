Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

BC traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

