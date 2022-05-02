BTIG Research Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $140.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $195.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

