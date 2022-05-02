Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $133,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $84,657,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 30.79%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

