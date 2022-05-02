BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

