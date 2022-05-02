C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBNT opened at $0.02 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

