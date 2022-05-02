Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $12.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.37 and the lowest is $11.38. Cable One reported earnings per share of $11.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cable One by 38.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $4,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,166.20 on Monday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,161.66 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,441.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,601.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

