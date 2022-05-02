Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,054.33.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,166.20 on Monday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,161.66 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,441.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,601.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.