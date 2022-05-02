Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will report $141.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.30 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $662.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $679.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $819.23 million, with estimates ranging from $792.90 million to $837.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

