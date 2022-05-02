California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

CALB stock remained flat at $$21.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

