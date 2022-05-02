California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Posts Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Shares of CALB stock remained flat at $$21.75 during midday trading on Friday. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California BanCorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 516,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

