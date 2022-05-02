California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in California BanCorp by 276.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

CALB stock remained flat at $$21.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.94%.

California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.