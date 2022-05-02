Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

CPE opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 72.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 392,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,616 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

