Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.08. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Camping World by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

