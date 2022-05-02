Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,188. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.