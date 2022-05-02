Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target to C$12.00

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Payfare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:PAY traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.45. 105,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.98. The company has a market cap of C$347.23 million and a PE ratio of -15.08. Payfare has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$13.79.

In other news, Director Marco Margiotta acquired 15,000 shares of Payfare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

