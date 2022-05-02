Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 286.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
CLNN opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82.
In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 319,243 shares of company stock worth $947,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
