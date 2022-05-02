Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Target Price to $25.00

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday.

Unisys stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $961.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

