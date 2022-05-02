Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$47.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$26.64 and a one year high of C$67.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.82.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

