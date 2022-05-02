Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.93.

Shares of CP opened at C$93.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

