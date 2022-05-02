Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $672,023,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
