Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

