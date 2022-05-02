Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CU. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.33.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.15. 610,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$39.80.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.