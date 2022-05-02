Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. Cancom has a one year low of $65.59 and a one year high of $66.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

